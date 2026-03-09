Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Tres personas siguen atrapadas tras colapso de edificio en Ciudad de México

By
Published 6:28 PM

Por EFE

Un edificio que estaba en proceso de demolición colapsó este lunes en el centro de la Ciudad de México, dejando al menos cuatro personas atrapadas, una de las cuales ya fuer rescatada, según informaron las autoridades.

El accidente ocurrió en la Calzada San Antonio Abad y Antonio Chavero, en la colonia Tránsito, alcaldía Cuauhtémoc, en el centro de la capital mexicana

En un primer momento, la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC) de la capital detalló en una tarjeta informativa que el incidente se produjo “debido a un colapso no controlado donde, al parecer, hay cuatro personas atrapadas”.

Por su parte, la jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Clara Brugada, precisó minutos después a medios que el trabajador rescatado fue trasladado para su atención médica por “politraumatismos” y añadió que se trata de un inmueble privado que estaba en proceso de demolición, tras daños ocasionados por el terremoto de 2017.

“Equipos de emergencia ya realizan labores de rescate para auxiliar a las personas atrapadas tras el colapso del inmueble. Pedimos a la ciudadanía evitar la zona y permitir el trabajo de los servicios de emergencia”, dijo además Brugada en X.

Según los primeros reportes, al menos 50 trabajadores de la construcción se encontraban realizando obras de demolición, cuando ocurrió el derrumbe.

La secretaria de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil, Miriam Urzúa, señaló que los trabajadores se encontraban realizando labores de demolición en el tercer nivel del inmueble cuando ocurrió el colapso.

Los cuerpos de emergencia de la Ciudad de México continúan en la zona realizando los trabajos de rescate.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.