Colorado Springs Police utilize drones to capture juvenile theft suspects, recover stolen firearm

Published 12:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announces that they used drones to locate two juvenile suspects involved in an attempted theft on March 7.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a theft near the 400 block of Kitfield Vw. Police say they were told two males were attempting to enter vehicles and possibly had pointed a gun at the reporting party's security camera.

Police say when they arrived, two male juveniles immediately ran toward a wooded creek bed. CSPD says drones were used, and the two suspects were located running through the creek and jumping property fences. CSPD, the drone also captured one suspect discarding a black backpack.

According to law enforcement, the use of drones led to the arrest of both suspects and the recovery of the backpack. Police say the backpack contained a firearm that had been stolen from a vehicle two days prior.

CSPD confirms that both juveniles are facing felony charges.

Abby Smith

