Bullet shot through home narrowly misses 13-year-old

Tabitha Mewborn
By
Published 4:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family is thankful to have dodged a tragedy on March 2, when a bullet went through their home.

KRDO13 is speaking to the teen who says she's still recovering after seeing the bullet shatter her kitchen window just inches from her.

We reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which says it's an open investigation; no arrests have been made.

We will have more on this in our 10 o'clock show.

Marina Garcia

