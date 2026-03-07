Warm and Dry conditions return to So. Colorado

Tonight: Expect mostly clear sies, with winds out of the North at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cool night with overnight lows dipping down into the mid to upper 20s for most areas. Some of the back roads may see some slippery conditions with the possibility of black ice from all the melting that took place on Saturday.

Sunday: We will see lots of sunshine with mostly clear skies. We will also see much warmer temperatures with high climbing into the low to mid 60s for most areas along the I-25 corridor. Expect cooler readings up in the high country.

Extended: Temperatures will continue to warm up right through Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees for most areas in Southern Colorado. We will see a slight cool down for the middle part of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will be keeping an eye on the possibility for an increased fire danger towards the end of next week.