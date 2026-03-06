Two men sentenced in the killing of Pueblo 19-year-old

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Feb.14, 2024, Antonio Vasquez shot and killed 19-year-old Dacien Salazar during a drive-by shooting outside Denver’s Downtown Aquarium, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

On Friday, Antonio Vasquez was sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Vasquez’s brother, Jason Trujillo, Jr., was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Vasquez and Trujillo both previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Dacien Salazar, according to the DA's Office. Officials say Trujillo drove the car that was used in the shooting.

KRDO13 spoke with Dacien's mother, Roxanne Coca, on Friday. She says she's been fighting for justice for her son for the past two years.

Dacien Salazar, right, provided by Roxanne Coca.

"Dacien was loved, Dace had a lot of passion," Roxanne Coca, Dacien's mother, previously told our Denver news partners, "They took him from me, and I just won't be the same."

She said that her family was hoping her son's killers would receive a lifetime sentence. Eventually, officials told her family they would have to accept a deal. The family told KRDO13 on Friday that between seven and 20 years were on the table for Trujillo's sentence. Roxanne Coca said her family wanted 20 years in prison, which is what Trujillo was sentenced to.

“Dacien Salazar’s murder was not just a tragedy for his friends and family, it was a crime that shocked countless Denver residents – a shooting in broad daylight in a busy public place. Today’s sentences ensure that Antonio Vasquez and Jason Trujillo will pay a heavy price for their cold-blooded actions,” said DA John Walsh.

