Tornado kills 2 in Oklahoma as tornado threat expands and shifts east today

(CNN) — A mother and daughter were killed Thursday night in western Oklahoma when their vehicle was struck by a tornado at the start of a two-day outbreak of severe storms that’s underway in the Plains and Midwest.

The two were traveling near State Highway 60 and 243 road west of Fairview, Oklahoma, when they were hit by the tornado, Major County Sheriff Tony Robinson told CNN.

A tornado warning was in effect for part of Major County between 8 and 9 p.m. CT. The storms also blew over a semi-trailer in the county, which is about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

Thursday night’s storms spawned a total of seven tornado reports from the Texas Panhandle to south-central Kansas. Hail the size of golf balls or larger also pelted the region.

In Grant County, Oklahoma, a reported tornado downed trees, power lines and damaged structures, according to reports from the weather service.

Storm threat shifts east Friday

A broad area from Wisconsin to as far south as Texas could see severe storms late Friday afternoon into the evening.

But the most significant storms are most likely in a Level 3 of 5 risk area for parts of seven states in the Central US that includes Kansas City; Springfield, Missouri; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tornadoes, a couple of which could be strong (EF2 or stronger), lime-sized or larger hail and destructive winds are all possible.

The storms are being fueled by unusually warm air for early March along with a surge of energy from a shift in the jet stream. Record high temperatures are possible in dozens of cities on Friday from Chicago into the Southeast.

The ingredients fueling Friday’s threat will lose a bit of their steam on Saturday. Still, there could be at least a smattering of severe storms, especially from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley and in the eastern Great Lakes.

Wind capable of knocking down trees or power lines is the main concern for all threatened areas Saturday, including Houston and Buffalo, New York. The chance of a tornado is low, but we can’t completely rule an isolated one out. Texas could also see isolated large hail.

