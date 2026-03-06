Are you a young man who voted for Trump and now can’t find a job?

By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The steep slowdown in hiring over the past year, largely due to the uncertainty sparked by President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policy, has made it difficult for Americans to find work, especially recent college graduates.

In 2024, young men were instrumental in handing Trump his electoral victory, according to various polls. The economy was also a top issue during that election.

But now, more than a year into Trump’s second term, those same people might now find themselves struggling to find a job. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy lost 92,000 jobs in February as the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, a tick below a four-year high reached in November.

Economists widely attribute the weak hiring over the past year to the uncertainty that has paralyzed businesses across industries as Trump carried out his sweeping economic agenda, though AI has also played a role in reducing demand for young workers in the technology industry.

If you’re a young man who voted for Trump in 2024 and now can’t secure employment, share your story and perspective below.

