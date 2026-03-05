Family member speaks out after the shooting of her minor cousin, in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On February 2, a teenage girl was shot in the Astrozon Plaza shopping center.

Police have identified the suspects as Alyssa Marie Jaramillo and Alexious Barben-Wright. Both are facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder and additional charges, including menacing.

KRDO13 spoke to her cousin, Starr Cuyler, who says her 15-year-old cousin is doing better; however, she has a long road ahead.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.