Visualizing the US-Israeli war with Iran and retaliation in maps and charts

(CNN) — War in the Middle East is accelerating after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, and Tehran retaliated with strikes against several of its neighbors, including US-allied Gulf states. Israel and Hezbollah are also trading blows as the conflict widens.

CNN is tracking the US-Israeli strikes across Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US military bases and consulates, Israel and other targets across the region.

US and Israeli military air strikes killed numerous members of the Iranian leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and more strikes Tuesday targeted additional leaders.﻿

The death toll from the conflict is growing across many countries.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday: “We are just getting started,” noting that the president says to expect “larger waves” of military action.

Iran’s future leader

Khamenei’s death has plunged the Middle East into uncertainty. Senior Iranian officials have been meeting virtually to select a new supreme leader — and Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is among a small handful of clerics named as likely successors. But timing is unclear.

Israel warned that any new leader would be “an unequivocal target for elimination.”

A look at some of the damage across the region

President Donald Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday that “the biggest surprise” has been Iran’s attacks against Arab countries in the region: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s top official said Tehran “will not negotiate” with the United States, as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said Monday that the war against Iran would not be a “single, overnight operation.”

Trump acknowledged there could be more US casualties as the conflict escalates. At least six US service members were killed in Kuwait in a direct hit on a makeshift operations center at the civilian port of Shuaiba on Sunday morning local time, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

The conflict has damaged air hubs, rocked densely populated areas and disrupted oil shipments.

Shipping disruptions persist in critical waterway amid strikes

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast, is the main shipping route for crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world. Iran, which controls the strait’s northern side, on Monday warned that vessels passing through the strait would be targeted, according to an adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

About one-fifth of daily global production typically flowed through the strait before the current conflict, according to the US Energy Information Administration, which calls the channel a “critical oil chokepoint.”

Oil prices surged, already beginning to hike gas prices when Americans are already struggling with affordability.

Flight disruptions

Data from Flightradar24 shows virtually no flight traffic over Iran and other Middle Eastern countries after the strikes. This graphic compares air traffic from a week ago to traffic on Saturday evening, local time. A wide corridor of Middle East airspace remained closed Wednesday.

Internet access disrupted across Iran

The people of Iran have been in a near-total internet blackout since the air strikes started. Internet shutdowns have previously been a go-to tactic for the regime, with a previous period of inactivity recorded in January during anti-government protests.

—CNN’s Jake Tapper, Christian Edwards, Karina Tsui, Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Lauren Kent, Billy Stockwell, John Towfighi, Sophie Tanno and Adam Pourahmadi contributed to this report.

