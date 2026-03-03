Travel advisories, closed airports, empty skies: How Middle East air disruptions might affect your plans

By Karla Cripps, CNN

(CNN) — The war with Iran continues to cause aviation chaos in the Middle East and beyond as some of the world’s busiest airports attempt to manage the fallout of airspace closures, with only a limited number of flights now departing the region.

The US is warning its citizens to leave the region now “using available commercial travel,” but a wide corridor of airspace over the Middle East remained closed on Tuesday as countries neighboring Iran restricted flights in and out of the region.

Some flights have left airports in US-friendly Persian Gulf states, including United Arab Emirates cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but the situation remains fluid and travelers are being urged to monitor government alert systems and check with their airlines.

Fresh strikes by Iran on Saudi Arabia late Monday have added to a complicated picture emerging for travelers stranded in the region.

Here’s what travelers need to know.

What are governments advising?

The State Department has urged US citizens to “DEPART NOW” from countries throughout the Middle East “due to serious safety risks,” however the limited number of flights poses a challenge for those trying to exit the region.

A post on X from the State Department’s top official for consular affairs called on US citizens to depart “using available commercial travel” from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

US citizens affected by the situation are also encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows the State Department to contact US citizens in case of emergency.

On Tuesday, Canada’s government posted a notice on X advising travelers to “leave the United Arab Emirates as soon as you can secure a flight option. The airspace is subject to intermittent, temporary and partial closures.” It has also advised Canadians to avoid all travel to Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Palestinian territories, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE and to avoid nonessential travel to Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The United Kingdom’s government says British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestinian territories, Qatar and UAE should register their presence to receive direct updates from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Australian government has opened an emergency portal for citizens in Israel, Iran, Qatar and the UAE, and warned its citizens overseas to be prepared for serious travel disruptions in the days ahead due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Australians have been told to avoid most destinations in the Middle East. This includes Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Palestinian territories, Qatar, Syria, the UAE and Yemen.

They should also reconsider the need to travel to Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Is Middle East airspace still closed?

The skies over the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan all remained nearly empty Tuesday morning, as shown on maps by flight tracking website Flightradar24.

The Middle East is home to several major airlines, including Emirates and Etihad in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Qatar Airways, based in the Qatari capital, Doha. And the impact stretches far beyond the Middle East. All three of those cities are major global hubs, with millions of passengers transiting through them each year.

Emirates, which had suspended all flights to and from its bases, resumed a limited number of flights Monday night. Fly Dubai also resumed limited flights on Monday.

Several commercial flights are scheduled to take off on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dubai Airports website. However, travelers are advised not to proceed to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by their airline

All of Etihad’s scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2 p.m. UAE time March 4. The airline said “some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.”

Qatar Airways flights to and from Doha’s Hamad International Airport remain suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. In a post on its website, the airline says a further update will be provided before 9 a.m. Wednesday local time.

The price of flights between Asia and Europe has shot up as a result of the closures, Reuters reports, with airline websites showing tickets on many of the busiest routes booked out for days.

There are two ways for carriers offering nonstop Asia-Europe flights to bypass the closed Middle Eastern airspace. They can fly north via the Caucasus then over Afghanistan, or south via Egypt then over Saudi Arabia and Oman.

However, this may increase flight times and fuel usage, But it may add to flight times and fuel usage, at a time when oil prices are surging.

How many flights have been canceled?

More than 1,300 flights had already been canceled as of Tuesday morning, adding to the thousands of international flights canceled on Sunday and Monday, according to data from FlightAware.com.

Outside the region, other airlines continue to reroute or cancel flights that had been scheduled to fly near the conflict zone.

German airline Lufthansa, for instance, has suspended flights to and from Dubai until March 4. It has also suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, Dammam, and Tehran until March 8.

What should you do if your flight is canceled?

Travelers are advised to check with their airline or travel agent as soon as possible for information on rebooking and refunds, though passengers are reporting difficulties getting assistance because of high caller volumes.

Policies vary according to the airline.

According to the Emirates website, affected travelers can book an alternate flight for travel on or before March 20, or request a refund.

Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March 7, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to March 18.

Policies are similar outside the region. British Airways, for instance, says customers flying between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai or Tel Aviv up to March 15 can change their flight date free of charge to travel on or before March 29, while those traveling up to March 8 may also request a full refund.

Cruise ships in the region have also been affected, with thousands of passengers and crew waiting on vessels that have been waylaid in ports in the UAE and Qatar. Among them the Mein Schiff 5, operated by Germany-based TUI Cruises, which is now in Doha Port after completing its itinerary. TUI has canceled other cruises scheduled to commence in the region in coming days.

TUI Group’s chief executive Sebastian Ebal said Tuesday that the company to repatriate German customers stranded in the Middle East within several days, Reuters reports.

Swiss-Italian operator MSC Cruises said its vessel MSC Euribia is remaining in Dubai following guidance from US regional military authorities, according to Reuters.

What is being done for stranded passengers?

With widespread airspace closures, there’s little many governments can do to assist their citizens to return home.

The Netherlands government said Monday it’s currently impossible to repatriate Dutch citizens due to the closed airspace, according to local media.

“If you want to bring people home, you want to do that safely. At the moment, those options are not available,” said Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, according to multiple media outlets.

Several of the special flights permitted to fly out of Dubai Monday night headed for cities in India. However, at least one flight departing India for Dubai was forced to turn around early Tuesday morning.

The Middle East has a strong contingent of foreign workers, many from Asia – and many of them were just as eager to leave the region as short-term visitors.

The Philippines government said it was working on potential exit points for Filipinos domestic workers, including the possible use of military assets and private sectors for departures by land, sea or air.

On March 2, Indonesia’s government said more than 6,000 of its citizens had departed Saudi Arabia since February 28, but tens of thousands more remain stranded.

As for expenses, the United Arab Emirates will cover the food and accommodation costs of the tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the country during the conflict, according to state media.

The UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism sent a notice to hotels requesting them to extend the stay of passengers who are unable to travel “for reasons beyond their control,” reported the National.

CNN's Hilary Whiteman, Rhea Mogul, Laura Sharman and Trista Kurniawan contributed to this report.