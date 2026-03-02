District 49 slashes $1.8M, months after state audit reveals millions in overbilling by district

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - District 49 Board of Education members approved approximately $1.8 million in cuts in this February 12 meeting. This includes the elimination of 50 positions.

It comes after the district declared a financial crisis at the beginning of the year.

In 2025, an audit by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) found that District 49 had incorrectly billed the state. They had overcharged $2,658,286.56.

After the district appealed, CDE approved a 60% reduction to the portion of audit adjustments related to student schedules in the most recent four-year audit of D-49. They lowered the amount owed by

$618,157.70.

According to the CDE, District 49 repaid its full audit liability of $2,040,128.86 on June 26, 2025.

