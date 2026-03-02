CPW now selling fishing licenses for the 2026-2027 season

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announces that they are now selling fishing licenses for the 2026-2027 season.

According to CPW, the fishing licenses are valid from March 1 through March 31, 2027.

CPW confirms that those 15 years old and under fish for free, and specialty licenses and passes will be available for veterans, people with disabilities, seniors, first responders and income-eligible residents.

To purchase a licenese click here.

CPW says licenses can also be purchased by calling 1-800-244-5613​​ , visiting a CPW office in person, or through a sales agent.

“By purchasing a fishing license, anglers play a crucial role in funding Colorado's fishery management, supporting hatcheries and fish stocking operations,” said CPW Assistant Director for Aquatic Wildlife Matt Nicholl. “Balancing outdoor recreation with mindful conservation, the anglers in our state make significant contributions to the maintenance of recreational fishing opportunities in Colorado’s rivers, streams and lakes, and protect the needs of native, non-game aquatic species.

Those who buy a license also pay a $1.25 fee that funds local search-and-rescue teams and volunteers, according to CPW.

