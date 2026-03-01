Visualizing the US-Israeli attack on Iran and retaliation in maps and charts

By Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Rosa de Acosta, Janie Boschma, Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The United States and Israel have launched a major attack on Iran, which President Donald Trump said would lay waste to the country’s military, obliterate its nuclear program, and could even topple its regime.

In a video on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of rejecting “every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions,” and said the US “can’t take it anymore.”

The strikes targeted several cities across Iran, including its capital Tehran.

﻿In retaliation, Iran has attacked US military bases, Israel and targets across the region. The conflict has damaged air hubs, rocked densely populated areas and disrupted oil shipments.

US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s compound in the heart of Tehran was struck and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack that President Donald Trump said was aimed at overturning Tehran’s government.

His death plunges the Middle East into uncertainty, with questions being asked about who will lead the country, how Iran’s proxies will respond and how much more retaliation the US, Israel, and its regional neighbors can expect.

This satellite image from Airbus shows black smoke rising from the compound of Iran’s supreme leader in the capital Tehran on Saturday. Damage seen in the image appears to show that several buildings in the compound were hit by strikes, after the US and Israel launched joint attacks.

Shipping disruptions persist in critical waterway amid strikes

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast, is facing a fresh day of disruption amid ongoing strikes across the Middle East. The narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast is the main shipping route for crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world. Iran controls the strait’s northern side. About 20 million barrels of oil, or about one-fifth of daily global production, flow through the strait every day, according to the US Energy Information Administration, which calls the channel a “critical oil chokepoint.”

Internet access has been disrupted across Iran

As of Sunday morning local time, Iran’s internet connectivity had dropped to about 1% following the strikes.

Strikes caused regional flight disruptions

Data from Flightradar24 shows virtually no flight traffic over Iran and other Middle Eastern countries after the strikes. This graphic compares air traffic from a week ago to traffic on Saturday evening, local time.

