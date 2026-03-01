How to avoid injuries and grow stronger as you age

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — If you’ve reached midlife or beyond, you’ve likely heard the same advice repeatedly: Lift weights to stay strong, protect your bones and boost metabolic health. Yet for many older adults, that guidance comes with an undercurrent of fear. What if you get hurt? What if your joints can’t handle it? What if you dive into a routine, only to do it wrong and make existing aches and pains worse?

Resistance training — also called strength training — is one of the most powerful means you have to support healthy aging. But injury concerns are legitimate, especially as you age. The good news is that getting stronger later in life doesn’t require throwing caution to the wind and ignoring your body’s limitations. Establishing a routine starts from a smarter place.

When you approach resistance training with attention to your current fitness level and pain-free range of motion, strength exercises will work for you, not against you.

Why start with body weight?

Too often, people assume they need to start weight training right away to get stronger. While lifting weights is one way to provide resistance, it’s not the only option. Body weight, exercise bands and other forms of external load can all build strength when applied appropriately. But body-weight resistance is generally the safest and most effective place to start — regardless of age.

Exercising using your own body weight allows you to build strength while learning how your body moves, how your joints respond and where limitations exist. If something feels unstable, restricted or uncomfortable, that information helps you determine modifications to avoid injury and safely progress.

Starting with body-weight exercises also reduces the risk of overwhelming connective tissue, which adapts more slowly than muscles as we get older.

Tendons, ligaments and joint structures need time and consistency to tolerate increased demands.

Think of body-weight training as building the foundation. External resistance comes later, once that foundation is solid.

Identify mobility limitations before they become injuries

Mobility restrictions are a major reason strength training leads to pain or injury for older beginners. When your range of motion is limited, your body compensates to perform movements, which shifts stress onto joints and muscles in areas not designed to absorb it.

Frequent problem areas include tight hips that overload the lower back and restricted upper-back mobility that interferes with reaching, rotating and lifting movements.

Although it is advisable to consult a physical therapist, certified personal trainer or movement specialist to assist you with mobility issues, you do not need a formal assessment to identify common limitations. Pay attention to how you move in daily life. Can you sit back into a chair without collapsing forward? Can you raise your arms overhead without arching your lower back or flaring your lower ribs? Does one side consistently feel tighter or weaker than the other?

Addressing these issues before increasing resistance outside of your body weight can dramatically reduce injury risk. The goal is not to fix every limitation in isolation but to develop usable, pain-free range of motion throughout your body.

When you can comfortably perform functional movements for everyday activities without compensation, your body is better equipped to distribute the force of external loads evenly and safely.

Build strength with foundational movement patterns

Early resistance training should focus on foundational movement patterns that support daily life. These include squatting, hinging, stepping, pushing, pulling and stabilizing your core — the mechanics behind getting up from a chair, picking something up off the floor, opening and closing doors, climbing stairs, and maintaining balance to avoid falls.

Below, you’ll find beginner-friendly options for foundational movements that you can use in your strength training program. Consult your doctor before beginning this or any other exercise routine.

Chair squat: Stand in front of a sturdy chair with your feet about hip-width apart. Sit your hips back and bend your knees to sit lightly on the chair seat before pressing through your heels to stand up.

Single-leg hip hinge holding a chair back: While standing, hold the back of a chair for balance. Shift your weight onto one leg. Keep your spine long as you hinge from your hips to lean your torso forward toward the chair while your free leg extends behind you. Return to standing.

Step-back lunge holding a chair back: Stand tall while lightly holding a chair for support. Step one foot straight back, bending your back knee toward the floor while you bend your front knee to stack over your ankle. Press through your front heel to stand up and step your back foot forward.

Wall push-up: Place your hands on a wall slightly wider than shoulder-width at chest height. Step your feet back to where you can still have your palms on the wall with your arms straight. Bend your elbows to bring your chest toward the wall, then press back to the starting position.

Wall angel: Stand with your back against a wall and your feet a few inches away, hip distance with your knees softly bent. Keep your rib cage down with your head and back in contact with the wall. Raise your arms to a goalpost position and slowly slide them up the wall as you inhale and down the wall as you exhale.

Forearm plank on knees: Lie face down on an exercise mat or a thick blanket (on a nonslip surface) and prop yourself up on your forearms with your elbows under your shoulders. Press through your forearms and engage your core to lift your torso and hips while keeping your knees on the floor. Gently draw your ribs down, engage your abdominals and breathe steadily. Avoid letting your lower back sag or lifting your hips higher than your shoulders.

Start with two to three sets of eight to 12 repetitions for each movement (do sets on both sides for unilateral movements), moving slowly and with control. For planks, aim for 15 to 30 seconds per set.

To build and maintain strength, include two to three resistance training sessions per week as part of a well-rounded fitness program that also includes aerobic activity and daily movement. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends strength training at least two days per week, while some research suggests that there are greater advantages for older adults who do three resistance-training sessions per week.

The goal is controlled, repeatable movement with good form. Before progressing to heavier resistance in any of the exercises, you should be able to perform them as body-weight patterns confidently and without pain.

Understand progressive loading

Once foundational movements feel stable and controlled, progressive loading becomes the key to continued strength gains. Progressive loading means gradually increasing the demand placed on your muscles so they adapt and grow stronger over time.

You can level up the exercises above in a variety of ways, including moving from modified and supported positions to more advanced forms (i.e., doing body-weight squats without a chair, push-ups on the floor instead of the wall, etc.), adding weight, using resistance bands, performing more repetitions, slowing the tempo or deepening range of motion. The principle is simple: Challenge the body slightly beyond its current capacity, then allow it to recover and rebuild to meet demand.

As you progress, mild muscle soreness is normal. Joint pain or lingering immobility is not. If discomfort continues beyond a day or two, scale back and reassess before increasing demand again. Contact a health care professional if symptoms persist

Strength that supports longevity

Resistance training later in life is not about chasing numbers or lifting heavy for the sake of it. Developing a strength routine is about building a body that feels capable, stable and resilient enough to support everyday activities and long-term health.

When you begin with body-weight movements, address mobility limitations and progress gradually, strength training becomes far less intimidating — and far more sustainable.

The safest way to get stronger as you age is also the most effective one: Start where you are, build patiently and let consistency do the work.

