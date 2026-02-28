Tonight: Vigil for Evie Gallegos as police continue search for suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Community members will gather tonight at 6 p.m. for a candlelight vigil honoring Evie Gallegos.

The vigil will be held on Victoria Street under the gazebo near the Black Hills parking lot. Organizers say the gathering is meant to remember Gallegos and show support for her family during this difficult time.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles as the community comes together in remembrance.

Gallegos was shot earlier this week on East 14th Street and later died from her injuries. Police have identified 20-year-old Leandro Medina as the suspect and say he remains at large.

Anyone with information about Medina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pueblo Police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788 for confidential support.

