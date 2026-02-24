How to use AI for social media in business

Tapati Rinchumrus // Shutterstock

You can use AI for social media to automate content creation, optimize social media ad campaigns, improve audience targeting, and more—helping you save time while boosting engagement and ROI. Today, if you want to advance in social media or any other industry, AI has become a significant tool — even if your current strategies are already working.

AI maximizes your social media marketing success by providing users with a more personalized and automated experience. This benefit appeals to social media users, improving their engagement and customer loyalty.

WebFX explains how to integrate AI responsibly into your social media marketing strategy to drive results.

Why do you need AI for social media?

AI has many benefits for businesses marketing their products and services on social media platforms. It can minimize marketing spend and accelerate revenue growth in several ways.

Some reasons to consider using AI for social media marketing include:

Reducing costs by allowing increased automation and efficiency across several operations

Personalizing interactions with followers and other target audiences

Enhancing user experiences with more seamless and reliable interactions

Providing valuable insights to improve social media marketing campaigns

Effective ways to use AI for social media

You can use AI to optimize social media processes to drive client results. Below are the main ways of utilizing AI to enhance social media marketing campaigns:

1. Automate content creation

When AI became mainstream in 2023, everyone ran to use it for content creation. Unfortunately, many suffered lower ranking effects because they produced low-quality AI content geared more toward search engines than actual people.

Now, we know better. AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI can generate content ideas, not the actual content you share. These tools leverage machine learning algorithms to create different types of content, including text, images, graphics, and videos.

Here is an example of how you can use ChatGPT to generate content ideas:

In the screenshot, ChatGPT generates ideas for the first two posts that will go on the social media accounts for a new bakery in just a few seconds. With very brief instructions, it shares ideas for an image, a caption, and some fitting hashtags.

You must use the right prompts to unlock the power of AI for social media marketing tasks, such as content creation, and create valuable, human-centric content. It also helps to provide the tools with context, demographics, user behaviors, interests, and preferences to generate relevant, targeted, and personalized content.

2. Optimize social media ad campaigns

AI tools have effective analytics capabilities that help monitor and adjust social media ad campaigns. Use AI predictive algorithms to gather audience insights, such as user behavior, preferences, and demographics, ensuring you create highly targeted ads that reach the right people.

You can also use AI to enhance social media ad campaigns in the following ways:

Managing ad placements

Optimizing bidding strategies

Tracking and measuring social media campaign results

Allocating the ad budget efficiently and effectively

Planning future campaigns

With AI, you can also automate repetitive social media ad campaign tasks, like bid optimization, allowing you more time to focus on strategy and creative development. Additionally, it allows real-time ad optimization to ensure you only have the highest-performing ads up at all times.

3. Automate scheduling and posting

Social media audiences value consistency, predictability, and reliability. Additionally, social media algorithms rank more active accounts higher. You can use AI to automate scheduling, posting times, and message responses, which improves customer experience and helps build deeper relationships.

Buffer and Hootsuite are examples of AI tools you can use to schedule posts for different platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X. The tools even help select the most optimal posting times for higher engagement and manage your content calendar to ensure your posts are evenly distributed for maximum engagement.

For brands with high content volumes, you can automate repetitive tasks like reposting tagged user-generated content and uploading your posts to stories. Smart scheduling saves time, allowing you the time to focus on content creation and strategy.

4. Streamline customer engagement and support

AI-powered chatbots are becoming increasingly popular. According to a recent survey, 88% of consumers report having had at least one chatbot conversation in the last year, and 55% of companies intend to start using them to improve customer service.

AI chatbots reduce response times by up to 80% using machine learning and language processing to provide users with instant responses and fast assistance. AI chatbots improve customer experience by offering personalized responses based on customer data and previous interactions.

The most effective way to leverage AI chatbots is to answer routine and repetitive inquiries, allowing your social media team to focus on more complex and nuanced questions. They’re also great if you’re looking to unlock around-the-clock availability and accommodate growing inquiries.

Deep AI is an even newer chatbot example that supports AI chat, image generation, video, and video chat. In the screenshot below, I chose to learn some history about Egypt by chatting with Cleopatra.

5. Campaign monitoring and analytics

To keep up with the fast-paced social media industry, you must monitor your campaigns to understand metrics, patterns, and trends that inform data-driven decision-making. Some key metrics to monitor when running social media campaigns include:

Click-through rate

Conversion rate

Post and potential reach

Audience growth rate

Average engagement rate

Use AI algorithms to save time spent manually collecting data. These algorithms collect real-time data on social media trends, competitor activities, conversations, and consumer sentiments.

With AI-powered predictive analytics, you can analyze historical social media data to forecast content, features, and products to ensure you meet your customers’ needs. You can also leverage the AI data to adjust your strategy and campaign to help maximize conversions.

Best practices when using AI to enhance social media

To maximize your AI for social media results, you must use AI tools responsibly and ethically. This ethical use of AI to optimize social media campaigns involves:

Always leverage human creativity and empathy

Stay up-to-date with the latest AI tools, trends, and techniques

Define your social media objectives, then use AI to achieve them

Never copy-paste AI content — always rework it to make it human-friendly

Before using AI-generated statistics, always validate and verify them

Never upload proprietary information to AI tools because of potential privacy concerns

Be wary of unintentional bias, manipulation, and propaganda in the data AI tools learn from

