What travelers need to know as violence disrupts parts of Mexico

By Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — An outbreak of deadly violence affecting tourist destinations in Mexico has prompted urgent warnings from the US and other governments, urging their citizens to remain in place over fears for their safety.

The US State Department says people in several Mexican states — including popular vacation spots in Jalisco, Baja California and Quintana Roo — should seek shelter amid violence following the death of cartel leader “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Canada has also issued similar warnings for areas hit by unrest while warning of possible disruption to transport for those looking to leave. The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has urged British citizen in Jalisco to stay indoors.

Although airports remain open and operating normally, some domestic and international flights have been canceled in the western Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

In some parts of the country, buses were ignited, roads were blocked and clashes with authorities escalated quickly as organized crime groups carried out attacks in areas also popular with US, Canadian and British tourists.

What to do if you’re in Mexico

For individuals in affected areas, the US State Department advises:

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residences or hotels.

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the instructions from local authorities and call 911 in case of emergency.

Avoid crowds.

Keep family and friends informed of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Anyone needing assistance help can contact:

From US & Canada: 1-888-407-4747

From Overseas (including Mexico): +1 202-501-4444

What should you do if you’re planning a trip to Mexico?

Tourism in Mexico is on the rise. The country reportedly welcomed a record 47.4 million visitors between January and July 2025 — a 13.8% increase on the same periodin 2024.

Travelers preparing to explore Mexico’s archaeological sites or beaches are encouraged to prepare carefully. According to the US State Department guidance:

Some high-risk areas are off-limits to US government employees, which may limit available assistance in certain locations. US citizens are advised to review official travel advisories before departure. Compliance with road checkpoints is urged. Ignoring instructions or attempting to flee may increase risk.

Avoid traveling between cities after dark.

Use regulated taxi stands or app-based services like Uber and Cabify. Do not hail taxis on the street.

Avoid solo travel where possible and steer clear of remote areas when alone. Avoid driving between Mexico border cities, the US-Mexico border and Mexico’s interior.

Those who choose to proceed with travel are encouraged to take additional precautions:

What should you do if you’re planning a trip to Mexico?

Mexico will co-host the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19, 2026, alongside the United States and Canada. More than five million fans are expected across the 16 host cities in the three countries.

In Mexico, matches will take place in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. However, with Jalisco currently categorized by the US government as a state where visitors should reconsider travel, some fans may weigh their plans carefully.

Fans who have secured tickets are advised to:

Download the official FIFA World Cup 26 app and check the official tournament website for updates.

Review country-specific travel advisories issue by US, UK or Canadian authorities. Note that a match ticket does not guarantee entry into Mexico. Visa requirements, passport validity and entry regulations should be confirmed well in advance.

Familiarize themselves with local laws and customs to avoid unnecessary complications.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.