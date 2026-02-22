Premios BAFTA 2026: la lista de ganadores por categorías
Por Thomas Page y Dan Heching, CNN
La batalla por el mayor premio cinematográfico de Gran Bretaña ya tiene ganadores.
Los Premios BAFTA de Cine coronaron a “One Battle After Another” de Paul Thomas Anderson como la mejor película del año, lo que posiblemente ofrezca una pista sobre los próximos Premios de la Academia.
En una noche de victorias algo dispersas, hubo algunas sorpresas. Véase: la victoria de Robert Aramayo como mejor actor y el premio a mejor actriz de reparto para Wunmi Mosaku por “Sinners”. Teyana Taylor era la favorita para ganar este último por “One Battle After Another”.
De cara a la ceremonia, que fue presentada por Alan Cumming, conductor de “Traitors”, “One Battle After Another” lideraba con 14 nominaciones, mientras que “Sinners” le seguía de cerca con 13 menciones. “Hamnet” de Chloé Zhao y “Marty Supreme” de Josh Safdie tenían cada una 11 nominaciones. “Marty” se fue con las manos vacías este domingo.
Los BAFTA y los Actor Awards (anteriormente conocidos como SAG), que se celebran el próximo domingo, son las últimas grandes entregas de premios antes de los Oscar el 15 de marzo.
A continuación, la lista de nominados a los BAFTA, con los ganadores indicados en negrita.
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another” *GANADORA
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “28 Years Later”
- “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy”
- “Die My Love”
- “H Is For Hawk”
- “Hamnet” *GANADORA
- “I Swear”
- “Mr Burton”
- “Pillion”
- “Steve”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” *GANADORA
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Robert Aramayo, “I Swear” *GANADOR
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
- Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” *GANADORA
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
- Emily Watson, “Hamnet”
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Peter Mullan, “I Swear”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” *GANADOR
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”
- Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” *GANADOR
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- “The Ceremony”
- “My Father’s Shadow” *GANADOR
- “Pillion”
- “A Want In Her”
- “Wasteman”
- “It Was Just An Accident” (Francia)
- “The Secret Agent” (Brasil)
- “Sentimental Value” (Noruega) *GANADORA
- “Sirât” (España)
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)
- “Elio”
- “Little Amélie”
- “Zootopia 2” *GANADORA
- “Arco”
- “Boong” *GANADORA
- “Lilo & Stitch”
- “Zootropolis 2”
- “I Swear”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners” *GANADORA
- “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Bugonia”
- “Hamnet”
- “One Battle After Another” *GANADORA
- “Pillion”
- Robert Aramayo *GANADOR
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” *GANADOR
- “Frankenstein”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another” *GANADORA
- “Sinners”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Frankenstein” *GANADORA
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Sinners”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “F1”
- “A House of Dynamite”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another” *GANADORA
- “Sinners”
- “Frankenstein” *GANADORA
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Frankenstein” *GANADORA
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Sinners”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “F1” *GANADORA
- “Frankenstein”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Warfare”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash” *GANADORA
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “How to Train Your Dragon”
- “The Lost Bus”
- “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
- “Cover-Up”
- “Mr Nobody Against Putin” *GANADOR
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
