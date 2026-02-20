Justice Department says interim US attorney is fired hours after Virginia judges appoint him to replace Trump loyalist

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Just hours after the federal judges in the Eastern District of Virginia appointed a new interim US attorney to replace Trump loyalist Lindsey Halligan, the administration said he is fired.

The judges on Friday unanimously appointed James Hundley, a Virginia defense attorney with more than three decades of experience, to lead the influential prosecutors’ office after Halligan, President Donald Trump’s hand-picked choice, was forced to leave last month.

Shortly after the judges appointed Hundley, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he was fired on social media.

“Here we go again. EDVA judges do not pick our US Attorney. POTUS does,” Blanche said on X. “James Hundley, you’re fired!”

Soon after, Dan Scavino, a White House deputy chief of staff who ran Trump’s social media accounts during his first term, responded to Blanche’s tweet with a message for Hundley: “Check your email, James.”

Hundley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Halligan’s brief and turbulent time as interim US attorney ended in late January after an unsuccessful attempt at prosecuting Trump’s political foes — former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A federal court dismissed those cases late last year, judging that Trump’s appointment of Halligan — a Florida insurance lawyer who became the president’s personal lawyer, but had no experience as a prosecutor — was invalid. Judge Cameron McGowan Currie said in her November ruling that the power lies with the judges of the Eastern District to appoint a US attorney, until an executive branch nominee is approved by the Senate.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.