Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 53

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Eric Dane, the handsome and hunky actor who steamed up primetime TV on “Grey’s Anatomy” at the height of the show’s popularity, has died, according to his publicist. He was 53.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement read.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane announced he was living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2025 and put efforts into advocating for those who have the condition following his diagnosis.

The actor enjoyed a robust TV and film career beginning in the early 1990s. He appeared in bit parts in popular series including “The Wonder Years” and “Roseanne” before a multi-episode arc in the early aughts on “Gideon’s Crossing.”

Meatier roles followed, including that of Jason Dean on “Charmed” in 2003, before he took on the role of smoldering Dr. Mark Sloan on Shondaland megahit “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, beginning in 2006.

Dane became a fixture of the medical melodrama from seasons 3 through 9, reprising the role one more time in 2021 during the long-running show’s 17th season.

During his tenure on “Grey’s,” Dane also appeared in several popular films, including “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Marley & Me” and “Burlesque.”

In 2019, he took on the role of Cal Jacobs, the stern and standoffish father to Jacob Elordi’s Neo-high school jock Nate. Dane reprised the role in the acclaimed series’ second season, and is listed as set to appear in this spring’s long-awaited third and final season.

This story will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.