Where do you land in the K-shaped economy? Do you think that will change in 2026?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — There’s a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots in the United States, and economists are increasingly sounding the alarm. Income inequality has expanded in a short timeframe, and various economic indicators – including rising delinquency rates – are flashing a warning sign.

The “K-shaped” economic recovery may be working for some Americans, but not all.

Despite solid economic growth, booming stock values, cooling inflation and a stable unemployment rate, the economic gains have been uneven.

What spur of the “K” do you feel like you’re on, and do you see that changing as this year progresses?

As you reflect on how you’re navigating this economy, how do you anticipate your household financial situation will fare in 2026 and beyond? If you’d be willing to share your experience with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

