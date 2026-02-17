Fires are breaking out in the Plains amid particularly dangerous conditions

By Meteorologist Chris Dolce, CNN

(CNN) — Fire weather conditions are going downhill fast in the Plains as a “particularly dangerous situation” fire threat grips the region.

More than 750,000 people in parts of five states across the Plains are facing Level 3 of 3 extremely critical fire weather conditions – damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, extremely dry air and ample dead, dry vegetation – Tuesday.

“This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation,” the National Weather Service said in a red flag warning. “If fires start, they will spread rapidly and will be extremely difficult to control.”

Wind gusts are already cranking up in the region and will only increase through the afternoon. Burlington, Colorado, clocked a gust of 71 mph and gusts over 60 mph have been observed in western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.

Past wildfires sparked in similar conditions have been devastating: 2024’s Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Texas Panhandle, the state’s largest wildfire, burned through more than 500 structures.

The first fire warnings were issued late morning and early afternoon in the Oklahoma Panhandle for fires spreading rapidly to the northeast in strong winds.

The fire weather concerns will peak this afternoon as winds reach their peak and humidity levels bottom out to their lowest level between 10 to 15%. Conditions will remain dangerous into the early evening hours before easing up overnight.

Tuesday’s strong winds in the Plains are also generating more than just dangerous fire conditions.

High-profile vehicles like semi-trucks could be blown over and any dust lofted into the air could cause poor visibility for drivers. Scattered power outages are also possible.

Another storm could kick up winds and increase fire danger to critical conditions, the second-highest level, tomorrow afternoon in the southern High Plains, from eastern New Mexico and West Texas into the Oklahoma Panhandle, southwest Kansas and southeast Colorado.

