Skip to Content
News

Magician breaks Guinness World Record days before Colorado Springs show

KRDO
By
today at 6:02 AM
Published 6:00 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - World-class Lithuanian Magician, Rokas, broke his third card-throwing world record last week before returning to Cosmo's Theater in Colorado Springs for a show.

Rokas first performed at Cosmo's last year. He thoroughly fooled KRDO13's Bradley Davis, and now is returning for another couple of weekends on his U.S. tour.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch Rokas show off his world-class skills live.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.