Magician breaks Guinness World Record days before Colorado Springs show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - World-class Lithuanian Magician, Rokas, broke his third card-throwing world record last week before returning to Cosmo's Theater in Colorado Springs for a show.
Rokas first performed at Cosmo's last year. He thoroughly fooled KRDO13's Bradley Davis, and now is returning for another couple of weekends on his U.S. tour.
Tune into Good Morning Colorado to watch Rokas show off his world-class skills live.