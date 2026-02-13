Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych has appeal dismissed over Olympics disqualification



By Patrick Sung Cuadrado, Aleks Klosok, CNN

(CNN) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal to be reinstated into the Olympic Games after he was disqualified from competition for breaking International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules over athlete expression.

Heraskevych was kicked out of the Games – despite many meetings with the IOC, including one with president Kirsty Coventry – over his insistence on wearing a helmet featuring images of athletes killed during the war in Ukraine in competition that was deemed to breach IOC rule 50.

“The Sole Arbitrator, whilst fully sympathetic to Mr Heraskevych’s commemoration, is bound by rules in the IOC Athlete Expression Guidelines,” the decision read. “The Sole Arbitrator considers these Guidelines provide a reasonable balance between athletes’ interests to express their views, and athletes’ interests to receive undivided attention for their sporting performance on the field of play.”

The Ukrainian slider told CNN Sports’ Amanda Davies Thursday night that no matter what happened he was pleased with the attention the matter’s received: “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes. People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”

Heraskevych, however, told the Associated Press Friday before the decision was handed down that his Olympic Games were effectively over, no matter what happened, saying, “Looks like this train has left.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

