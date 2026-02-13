Dubai’s DP World replaces chairman amid scrutiny over Epstein ties

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

(CNN) — The head of one of the world’s largest port operators has been replaced following revelations of ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who had led the Dubai-based DP World for decades, is facing intense scrutiny after the release of Epstein-related documents that revealed correspondence between the two men, including lewd exchanges.

Without naming bin Sulayem, Dubai’s Government Media Office (GMO) announced that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group CEO, positions previously held by bin Sulayem. DP World confirmed the new appointments to CNN.

The management shuffle comes after international firms began severing links with DP World in the wake of the latest release of the Epstein files. Canada’s second-largest pension fund, Quebec-based hub La Caisse, said it was pausing capital deployments with the Dubai port operator, and Reuters reported that a British investment platform was also halting future investments.

La Caisse told CNN that it expects DP World to “shed light on the situation and take the necessary actions.”

A prominent Emirati business figure, Bin Sulayem regularly makes appearances with Dubai’s ruler, and has been pictured with US President Donald Trump.

DP World declined to comment on bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein when contacted by CNN before his removal.

Essa Kazim, governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has been appointed as Chairman of DP World, and Yuvraj Narayan, former Chief Financial Officer, has been named Group CEO, the GMO said.

CNN’s Hira Humayun contributed reporting.