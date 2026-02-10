Guthrie video footage, odd medical treatment, flag football: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The FBI released doorbell camera footage of a masked and armed person outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door taken the night she disappeared. “We believe she is still alive,” Savannah Guthrie said following the case’s biggest break so far. Follow live updates.

In just 25 years, dozens of places will be too warm to host the Winter Olympics. ➕ Team USA won a silver medal in curling. Here’s the latest.

The US just slipped to its lowest-ever ranking in a global corruption index. The world’s most powerful democracy now sits 29th — below Lithuania, Barbados and Uruguay, among others.

Behold the healing power of… poop? Researchers in Turkey say they’ve found the first physical evidence that the Romans used human feces as medicine.

Flag football is becoming increasingly popular with girls in high school. It’s a little more complicated for the boys.

📦 Delivery gone wrong: An Amazon drone crashed near an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, and video shows smoke and pieces falling to the ground. The cause is under investigation.

🦈 Swimming with sharks: More great white sharks are swimming in Southern California’s Santa Monica Bay — and so are humans — but shark attacks are rare. Scientists are trying to find out why.

