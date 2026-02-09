Prince William and Kate ‘deeply concerned’ by Epstein revelations

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — The Prince and Princess of Wales have been “deeply concerned” by revelations from the trove of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Justice Department, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has said.

Speaking to journalists in Riyadh ahead of Prince William’s visit to Saudi Arabia later Monday, the spokesperson shared the couple’s view of the crisis that has engulfed the palace and UK parliament in recent weeks.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles and uncle of Prince William, is among several prominent figures in British public life who has faced renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender.

The palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.”

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

