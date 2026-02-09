How close can sexually violent predators live to a school in Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new proposal would expand the areas where sexually violent predators (SVPs) are restricted from living. Currently, in Colorado Springs, SVPs can legally live 1,000 feet from a school or child care facility. A proposal on Tuesday's city council agenda aims to expand that to 1 mile from a school or child care facility.

Here is the current map of SVPs in reference to schools and child care facilities from Colorado Springs Police.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), sexually violent predators are considered the highest risk sex offenders. Sexually violent predators are subject to lifetime registration and cannot be removed from the registry, according to Colorado law.

This is the map that would be enacted if this ordinance goes into effect, courtesy of CSPD. In this, the majority of Colorado Springs would be a restricted area for SVPs.

You can find a full list of the people deemed sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs here.

You can read the full text of the proposed SVP residency restrictions here.

We reached out to CSPD for more information on this proposal. KRDO13 will have a full report on the proposal at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

