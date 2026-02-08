Officer injured in early morning DUI Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs police officer was treated for minor injuries early Sunday morning after a low-speed crash involving his patrol vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:49 a.m. on Canyon Wren Lane near Miller Drive. Officer C. McGann was seated in his marked cruiser when a black Chevy Silverado, traveling north on Miller Drive, attempted a left turn onto westbound Canyon Wren Lane.

The Silverado reportedly failed to make the turn correctly, crossing into the eastbound lane and striking the front of the patrol vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate front-end damage.

Officer McGann was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, 24-year-old Bredin Perez Ramos, was arrested for DUI and faces multiple traffic-related charges.