Colorado Springs triple-war veteran turns 101 years old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs veteran turned one hundred and one today.

A huge milestone for any man, but especially for Master Sergeant Edwin Beck, who is a three-time war veteran.

A birthday, Sergeant Edwin Beck, also known as Ed, never thought he'd reach, and yet on Sunday he stood before his family, blowing out his candles.

It's a surreal moment, especially with a history like his, having survived World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War, serving nearly thirty years in the u.S. Army.

His friends tell KRDO13 it's one thing to read about history, but it's another to befriend someone who's still around to talk about it.

"Old soldiers never die. They just fade away," says Beck.

"Yeah, I don't think you'll ever fade away, Ed. You'll always be here. You're going to be here forever. It's an honor and a pleasure to call you a friend," responds his good friend, Mark Schaefer.

And even at one hundred and one, Ed is happy to talk about it with those who will listen.

