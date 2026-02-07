Russian general shot and wounded in Moscow, in latest attack on top military leaders

By Anna Chernova, Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian general serving as deputy head of Russian military intelligence has regained consciousness after being shot and seriously wounded in Moscow, according to state news agency TASS, citing medical sources.

The assassination attempt was the latest in a series on top military figures in Russia.

An unknown attacker fired several shots at Lt. Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in Moscow and fled the scene, a Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson said in a statement.

The committee has opened a criminal case into what it called the attempted murder of a high-ranking defense ministry official.

Alekseyev is now awake after surgery, TASS reported. “Doctors cautiously say that his life is not in danger,” it added, citing medical sources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attempted murder of Alekseyev, without citing evidence.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the shooting.

Alekseyev, 64, is the first deputy head of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU. The Russian general was one of several GRU officials sanctioned by the United States in 2016 for wide-ranging malicious cyber activity directed at undermining US democratic processes.

He was also sanctioned by the European Union in January 2019 following a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, England, which the British government said was carried out by GRU agents to poison a former Russian spy. The EU sanctions describe Alekseyev as “responsible for the possession, transport and use in Salisbury… of the toxic nerve agent ‘Novichok’ by officers from the GRU,” along with sanctioned Russian military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov.

Alexseyev has had significant involvement in the war in Ukraine, serving as one of Russia’s negotiators in the secret talks with a member of the Ukrainian parliament to end Russia’s 2022 siege of the strategic city of Mariupol, Ukraine.

A Ukrainian intelligence report on Alexseyev claims he has been responsible for “the organization of the preparation of initial data for launching missile and air strikes on Ukrainian territory,” including on civilian targets, as well as being responsible for the illegal referenda in the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine has also accused him of war crimes in Syria.

In 2023, Alekseyev was sent by the Russian military to negotiate with Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private mercenary group, during the Wagner group’s mutiny. At the time, he called Prigozhin’s actions a coup as well as “a stab in the back of the country and the president.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a Friday press briefing that the intelligence services were investigating the attack and would report any findings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added: “We wish the general survival and recovery.”

“It is clear that such military leaders and highly qualified specialists are at risk during a war,” Peskov said when asked about the security of military officials’ residences. “That’s a matter for the intelligence services.”

A neighbor of Alekseyev told Reuters that she heard several shots around 6:30 a.m. local time Friday. The woman, who only gave her first name as Alexandra, said she “woke up because of shots” and rushed outside the residential building alongside other neighbors. Another resident had already called police, who arrived by 7 a.m., she said.

Several prominent Russians have been killed by explosive devices or shot dead in Moscow in attacks blamed on the Ukrainian security services since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Latest peace talks ‘constructive’

Friday’s shooting in Moscow comes one day after Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators met for trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates, where the Russian delegation was led by their military intelligence chief Kostyukov.

The Kremlin on Friday described the trilateral talks as “both constructive and challenging.”

Ukraine’s negotiation team also said the talks were “truly constructive” in a comment to news agency RBC-Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they’d “agreed that the next meeting will be held in the near future.”

But beyond a prisoner swap that took place on Thursday, which saw 314 POWs exchanged, no major breakthroughs were announced by either side.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Pentagon announced that the US State Department approved a potential $185 million sale of spare parts for US-provided vehicles and weapon systems to Ukraine.

CNN's Victoria Butenko and Svitlana Vlasova contributed to this report.

