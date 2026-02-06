Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: Harrison D-2 technician and manager transforming bus fleet

By
New
Published 7:32 AM

In light of "Love The Bus" Month, Harrison D-2 is highlighting a bus technician and manager who is responsible for leading the charge in transforming their bus fleet.

Kyle Jackson is the district's transportation fleet manager. He's getting a lot of the credit for helping to transition from diesel-fueled buses to a much cleaner propane-fueled model. The district was also excited to install a new propane fueling station, which Kyle spearheaded.

His director says Kyle "consistently goes above and beyond in his role. He approaches every challenge with a strong work ethic," said Josy Campbell.

Do you know someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.