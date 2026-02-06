Jon Hallford sentenced for +100 counts of abusing a corpse at Return to Nature Funeral Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - October 4, 2023, was the beginning of the nearly three-year-long nightmare for Southern Colorado families. February 6, 2026 hopes to be the end.

At 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jon Hallford will enter Courtroom 8 at the El Paso County Combined Courts to receive his sentence, which at times has come under sharp criticism from victims' families.

In August 2025, a judge denied a plea deal for Jon Hallford that would've sentenced him to a 20-year prison sentence for the state charges, which was expected to run concurrently – or at the same time – as his federal wire fraud sentence. Carrie Hallford's plea deal was also rejected for similar reasons months later.

At the end of 2025, a tug-of-war ensued. The District Attorney would offer a new plea deal. Jon Hallford would reject it.

Until the middle of December, when Jon and Carrie Hallford's plea deal with the District Attorney was accepted. It's a deal that carries a sentencing range of 30-50 years for Jon and 20-30 years for Carrie.

However, what actually happens in the courtroom remains to be seen. KRDO13 Investigates will be in the courtroom and speaking with victims about the final sentence Jon Hallford receives today.