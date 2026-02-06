At least 31 killed in Islamabad mosque explosion, say authorities

By Sophia Saifi

(CNN) — At least 31 people have been killed and 169 injured after an explosion at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Friday, authorities said.

The toll makes this the deadliest attack in the country since the Peshawar mosque blast in January 2023.

Internal investigations suggest that Pakistan’s Taliban, or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was behind the attack, police sources told CNN. There has so far been no claim of responsibility.

The explosion, which ripped through the mosque during Friday prayers, was caused by a suicide bomber, police told CNN.

