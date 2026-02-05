Felony suspect escapes through hospital ceiling and takes refuge in neighbor’s hot tub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A felony suspect, Brandon Wilson, is back in custody after he was admitted into a local hospital before escaping through a restroom ceiling.

In court documents obtained by KRDO13, Brandon Wilson was taken to Penrose Main Hospital for medical clearance after being taken into custody on felony burglary charges.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), before being transported, Wilson asked to use the restroom. While waiting, an officer heard a disturbance in another room, then a patient notified the officer that a man had entered her room by crawling out of the ceiling before running.

An assistant nurse manager at the hospital has confirmed $6,000 worth of damage has been done to the hospital's restroom and rooms.

We will be speaking to a neighbor who came across Wilson hiding out in his backyard before flagging down police officers.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.