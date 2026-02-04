Son of Libya’s late dictator Gadhafi shot dead by gunmen, political team says

By Nic Robertson, Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, has been killed in an apparent assassination at his home in the city of Zintan in northwestern Libya, the head of his political team said on Tuesday. He was 53.

Saif al-Islam Gadhafi was once seen as the heir-apparent to his dictator father –– who was executed after his regime was toppled at the height of the Arab Spring protests in 2011 –– and had in recent years been making a play to return to politics in Libya.

Four masked assailants stormed Saif al-Islam Gadhafi’s residence and disabled security cameras before fatally shooting him in a “treacherous and cowardly” attack, his political advisor Abdullah Othman said in a social media statement.

No official confirmation has been issued by Libyan authorities, and there has been no immediate comment from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has long sought the younger Gadhafi’s arrest on charges of crimes against humanity.

Born on June 25, 1972, in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi was the second son of Moammar Gadhafi, who ruled Libya from 1969 until his overthrow and death in 2011.

A fluent English speaker who was educated overseas, including at the London School of Economics, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi was widely seen as a potentially more progressive figure than his father who ruled Libya for decades with an iron fist.

But on February 21, 2011, as protests spread across Libya, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi delivered a televised address warning of civil war, chaos and poverty if the uprising continued. The speech marked a decisive break from his reformist persona and aligned him publicly with the regime’s violent crackdown on demonstrators.

In June 2011, the ICC issued arrest warrants for both Saif al-Islam Gadhafi and his father for crimes against humanity committed during the suppression of the revolt.

After the fall of Tripoli, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi evaded capture for several months before being detained in November 2011 by a militia in the western Libyan city of Zintan.

He remained in custody there until June 2017, when the militia announced his release under a controversial general amnesty law passed by Libya’s House of Representatives.

In November 2021, he reemerged on the political stage, registering as a candidate in Libya’s long-delayed presidential election.

His candidacy sparked sharp divisions, with supporters portraying him as a symbol of stability and opponents denouncing him as a reminder of authoritarian rule and unresolved war crimes. The elections were later postponed indefinitely amid political deadlock and security concerns.

Ahead of his death, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi had aspired to one day return to political life and in recent months had begun to put together “a proposal for reconciliation,” a source close to him told CNN.

In Tuesday’s statement, Saif al-Islam Gadhafi’s team urged the Libyan judiciary, the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to launch an independent and transparent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

CNN’s Matog Saleh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.