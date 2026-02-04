Exclusive: Cuba says it’s ready to talk to US, but not about regime change, as Trump ramps up pressure

By Bianna Golodryga, Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Cuba is ready for “meaningful” dialogue with the United States but it is not willing to discuss changing its government, the Cuban deputy foreign minister told CNN on Wednesday, in comments that come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on the island with talk of regime change.

“We’re not ready to discuss our constitutional system as we suppose the US is not ready to discuss their constitutional system, their political system, their economic reality,” Carlos Fernández de Cossío said.

He said the countries have not yet established “a bilateral dialogue” but they have had “some exchanges of messages” that were “linked” to the highest levels of Cuba’s government.

His remarks come days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US “would love to see” regime change in Cuba although it wouldn’t necessarily act on it.

It also comes as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure on the Caribbean island by trying to cut off oil deliveries there. The US has already disrupted its oil supplies from Venezuela after removing that country’s president from power.

Last week, it threatened tariffs on nations that export oil to Cuba, claiming that Havana is posing an “extraordinary threat” by aligning itself with “hostile countries and malign actors, (and) hosting their military and intelligence capabilities.”

De Cossío pushed back on the US rationale. “Cuba poses no threat to the United States. It is not aggressive against the United States. It’s not hostile. It doesn’t harbor terrorism, nor sponsors terrorism,” he said.

He urged the US to ease its pressure campaign, which he says has already harmed the country.

Cubans have been facing constant blackouts and long lines at gas stations from a dwindling supply of fuel. Cuban officials have said existing US economic sanctions are largely to blame for the country’s ailing energy sector, although critics also fault a lack of government investment in infrastructure.

De Cossío said Cuba may have to consider austerity measures and making unspecified sacrifices to conserve the fuel supply, though he didn’t say how much it has left in its reserves.

“What Cuba suffers is equivalent to war in terms of economic coercive measures,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has said Cuba could avoid a total cut-off by striking “a deal,” one potentially requiring the return of property confiscated from Cuban exiles who left the island following the 1959 revolution.

Cubans were shocked by the US operation in January that captured their key ally, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, and resulted in the deaths of more than 30 Cuban security forces protecting him.﻿ Officials have vowed to combat any similar US military action against Cuba. State media in recent weeks has shown an increase in military drills and preparations.

Trump said Monday that Mexico – another close ally of the Cuban government – would also suspend oil shipments amid increased US pressure. Mexico said Wednesday its oil contracts with Cuba are still open, but it is seeking alternative ways to help Cuba to avoid being affected by US tariffs.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Havana urged American citizens in Cuba to take precautions amid the energy crisis by conserving fuel, water, food and charging their phones. It also warned that there were cases of US citizens being denied entry upon arrival as well as a spike in government-sponsored protests against the United States.

De Cossío argued that dialogue is a better alternative for the US than coercion. While Cuba would not discuss regime change with American officials, he said it is willing to talk about subjects that could benefit both nations, including regional security.

“(If) the US wants cooperation in fighting the trafficking of drugs, Cuba can help,” he said. “We’ve been helping in the past, and we can continue to help with traffic that goes within the region.”

