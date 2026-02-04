Elon Musk Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX.

Personal

Birth date: June 28, 1971

Birth place: Pretoria, South Africa

Birth name: Elon Reeve Musk

Father: Errol Musk, engineer

Mother: Maye (Haldeman) Musk, nutritionist and model

Marriages: Talulah Riley (2013-2016, divorced and 2010-2012, divorced); Justine Wilson (2000-2008, divorced)

Children: with Justine Wilson: Nevada, died at 10 weeks; twins Griffin and Vivian Wilson; triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai; with Grimes: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Tau Techno Mechanicus; with Shivon Zilis: twins Strider and Azure, Arcadia and Seldon Lycurgus; with Ashley St. Clair: Romulus

Education: Attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, 1990-1992; University of Pennsylvania, B.S. in economics and B.A. in physics, 1995; briefly attended Stanford University in 1995

Other Facts

CEO and lead designer of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX), a commercial space exploration company.

CEO and product architect of electric automaker Tesla Motors.

Chairman of Musk Foundation, an organization supporting research on renewable energy, human space exploration and pediatrics.

At age 12, Musk sold his code for a video game called “Blastar” to a computer magazine for $500.

Film director Jon Favreau has said Musk helped inspire the on-screen version of genius billionaire Tony Stark in the “Iron Man” films.

Timeline

1995 – Musk co-founds Zip2 Corp., a company that develops online city guides.

1999 – Sells Zip2 to Compaq for $307 million.

March 1999 – Co-founds X.com, an online banking and financial services company.

March 2000 – X.com merges with Confinity and is renamed PayPal in 2001.

June 2002 – Musk founds SpaceX, with the intention of decreasing the cost and increasing the accessibility of space travel.

October 2002 – PayPal is acquired by eBay in a $1.5 billion deal. Musk pockets $165 million.

February 2004 – Musk joins Tesla as chairman of the board and oversees the initial round of investment funding.

October 2008 – Becomes CEO and product architect of Tesla.

December 8, 2010 – The Dragon, an unmanned craft developed by SpaceX, splashes down in the Pacific Ocean. The Dragon is the first commercial spacecraft by a privately owned company to orbit the Earth and return.

May 25, 2012 – The Dragon makes history as the first private capsule to connect to the International Space Station (ISS).

December 11, 2015 – Announces plans to help fund a non-profit artificial intelligence research center called OpenAI.

March 30, 2017 – SpaceX launches a used rocket. This is the first time in the history of spaceflight that the same rocket has been used on two separate missions to orbit.

June 1, 2017 – Quits two of President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president announces he will pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate agreement. Musk tweets, “Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

August 7, 2018 – Musk announces, via Twitter, that he is considering taking Tesla private. He claims that funding has been secured. On August 24, in a statement posted on the Tesla website, Musk says he intends to keep the company public after consulting with the board of directors.

September 17, 2018 – Vernon Unsworth, the caver who helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand in July, files a defamation lawsuit against Musk. Musk grew angry with Unsworth after the caver criticized Musk’s attempts to help with the cave rescue effort by building a miniature submarine. On Twitter, Musk made the unfounded claim that Unsworth was a “pedo” or pedophile. Musk doubled down on his claim in other tweets before deleting them. On December 6, 2019, a jury decides that Musk did not defame Unsworth.

September 27, 2018 – The Securities and Exchange Commission sues Musk for making “false and misleading” statements to Tesla investors via Twitter on August 7. The SEC asks that Musk be prevented from serving as an officer or a director of a public company. On September 29, Musk agrees to a settlement. Under the terms of the settlement, Musk will step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine. Tesla also agrees to appoint two new independent directors and establish a committee to oversee Musk’s communications. On April 26, 2019, Musk and federal regulators agree to amend the settlement deal.

December 18, 2018 – Demonstrates his Boring Company’s first tunnel, built as an experiment in underground transportation with the aim of providing alternative routes to traffic-jammed streets.

March 7, 2019 – Bloomberg reports that Musk’s Department of Defense security clearance is under review. He resubmitted his application after he smoked marijuana during a live podcast interview in September 2018.

September 28, 2019 – Musk reveals a prototype of Starship, the rocket and spacecraft at the center of his plan to colonize Mars.

April 29, 2020 – After tweeting about coronavirus for months, Musk calls stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic “fascist” and likens them to “forcibly imprisoning people in their homes.”

May 4, 2020 – Musk announces the birth of his son with singer Grimes.

May 9, 2020 – Tesla files suit against Alameda County, California after local officials there refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory. Via social media, Musk threatens to move the Tesla’s headquarters out of California, to a state where shelter-in-place rules are less restrictive.

May 30, 2020 – SpaceX and NASA launch Falcon 9, the first crewed spaceflight to take off from US soil since 2011.

August 28, 2020 – Musk reveals a protype of an implantable chip for the brain in a pig test subject. The implant from his company, Neuralink, would connect wirelessly to a small, behind-the-ear receiver that could communicate with a computer.

January 11, 2021 – In a YouTube video, it is announced that Musk has donated $5 million to the online learning organization Khan Academy.

May 8, 2021 – Musk hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

March 10, 2022 – In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes reveals she and Musk welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

April 25, 2022 – Twitter says it has agreed to sell itself to Musk in a deal valued at around $44 billion. Less than a month later, Musk announces via Twitter that the deal is temporarily on hold. In his tweet, Musk links to a Reuters report about Twitter’s most recent quarterly disclosure regarding its spam and fake account problem.

July 8, 2022 – In an SEC filing, Musk moves to terminate his deal to buy Twitter because he believes the company is “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the original agreement. On July 12, Twitter files a lawsuit against Musk in an effort to force him to follow through with buying the company.

October 27, 2022 – Twitter confirms the completion of Musk’s acquisition of the company.

April 2023 – Twitter adds “Government-funded Media” labels to the Twitter accounts for BBC, PBS, and Voice of America. Twitter initially adds a “state-affiliated” label for NPR but switches it to “Government-funded” following an email exchange between Musk and NPR.

July 12, 2023 – Announces the formation of a new company focused on artificial intelligence, xAI.

July 23, 2023 – Rebrands Twiiter as X.

November 17, 2023 – Prominent brands halt their advertising on X after Musk publicly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

March 2024 – In an interview with Don Lemon, Musk details his prescription use of ketamine.

June 13, 2024 – Tesla shareholders re-approve a pay package for Musk worth billions that was already thrown out by a Delaware judge earlier this year in a vote that also approved moving Tesla to Texas.

November 12, 2024 – President-elect Trump announces that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” in his second administration.

January 14, 2025 – The US Securities and Exchange Commission sues Musk for allegedly failing to properly disclose his ownership of X, then known as Twitter, as required by federal law, which allowed him to buy shares of the platform at “artificially low prices.”

February 3, 2025 – Musk is officially serving under President Trump as a special government employee, according to a White House official. The designation means Musk is not a volunteer but also not a full-time federal employee.

February 21, 2025 – Conservative children’s book author Ashley St. Clair files a petition seeking full custody of her child that she claims Musk fathered.

May 28, 2025 – Announces that his time in the Trump administration has come “to an end.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.