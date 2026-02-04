Australian Open Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the “Grand Slam” in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

January 12-February 1, 2026 – The 114th Australian Open takes place.

January 6-26, 2025 – The 113th Australian Open takes place.

The tournament is played at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia.

The Australian Open is played on hard courts with a blue surface.

2026 Results

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic, becoming the youngest man ever to complete a career grand slam in the Open Era – winning all four of tennis’ grand slams at age 22.

Elena Rybakina defeats Aryna Sabalenka to capture her second career grand slam title.

2025 Results

Jannik Sinner defends his Australian Open title defeating Alexander Zverev to secure his third career grand slam win.

Madison Keys defeats two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to secure her first ever grand slam title.

Other Facts

Total prize money for 2026 is $111.5 million AUD (more than $78 million USD as of February 2026), a 16% increase from $96.5 million AUD in 2025.

Youngest winners – men’s singles – Ken Rosewall (18); women’s singles – Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners – men’s singles – Ken Rosewall (37); women’s singles – Thelma Long (35)

Most consecutive singles wins – men’s – Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967; women’s – Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most singles titles overall – men’s – Novak Djokovic (10); women’s – Margaret Court (11)

Timeline

1905 – The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.

1927 – The name is changed to the Australian Championships.

1954 – Thelma Long wins the Women’s Singles Championship at 35 years and eight months, becoming the oldest female to do so.

1969 – The name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972 – Ken Rosewall wins the Men’s Singles Championship at age 37, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. Rosewall also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001 – Begins paying men and women equal prize money.

January 15-16, 2022 – World No. 1 and 2021 men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is detained and deported from Australia over a visa and Covid-19 vaccination dispute, missing the tournament.

November 15, 2022 – Australia’s Immigration Ministry announces the repeal of Djokovic’s three-year ban from entering the country, paving the way for the nine-time singles champion to enter the 2023 Australian Open.

