Exclusive video shows moments as injured police officer is carried away by his peers after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Exclusive video obtained by KRDO13 shows the moments as an injured Colorado Springs officer is carried by his peers to safety. You can watch the video above.

On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said both the officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting.

That afternoon, officers arrived in the area for a fugitive operation, CSPD says. After concluding their operation, an unknown male unrelated to the operation approached officers, CSPD says. Police say this man acted suspiciously and fled from officers, and then shot at them. Two CSPD officers then returned fire, CSPD says.

As of the last update by CSPD on Tuesday, their officer has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital. They say the suspect has critical injuries.

KRDO13 has also obtained video of the moments leading up to the shooting, but is holding it until the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) can finish interviewing witnesses and parties. We plan to release the video on Thursday at 4 p.m. The latest updates on the incident will be available on our website as well as on air.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said he visited the officer in the hospital and gave an update on how he's doing.

"He was in good spirits at the hospital," said Mayor Mobolade. "It was good to see him."

EPSO says it plans to release more information about the suspect on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.