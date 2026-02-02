Two dead in head-on collision; Highway 115 remains closed for investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police confirm that Highway 115 northbound near East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard will remain closed for several hours after a fatal crash around 2:03 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two people were found dead on the scene.

Police say an initial investigation discovered that one vehicle was driving southbound on Highway 115 when it crossed over into northbound traffic and struck a second vehicle head-on, killing both parties involved.

According to CSPD, a third vehicle collided with the others, and the driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police say they do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors at this time.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.