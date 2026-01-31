Latest Epstein file photos appear to show former Prince Andrew on floor with female

By Kara Fox, CNN

London (CNN) — Photographs appear to show former Prince Andrew on all fours leaning over a woman or girl lying on the floor, in the latest release of Epstein files from the US Department of Justice on Friday.

In one undated image, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looks directly at the camera as he crouches over the fully clothed figure, whose face has been obscured.

Another photograph shows Mountbatten-Windsor’s hand placed on the same person’s abdomen. In the background, another unidentified person props their feet up on a table, which has a stack of towels on it.

The latest Epstein documents also contain an email exchange between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor in August 2010 in which the disgraced financier invites the royal to meet a “friend” for dinner in London.

Mountbatten-Windsor replies he would be “delighted to see her” and tells Epstein to give her his contact details.

Epstein then describes her as a 26-year-old Russian that is “clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy,” and confirms that she has Mountbatten-Windsor’s email.

The messages are sent two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting sex with a minor.

More than a month later, in another set of emails, Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor make plans to meet in London. Mountbatten-Windsor suggests dinner at Buckingham Palace where they would have “lots of privacy.” Epstein writes that the pair will “need/have private time.”

It is unclear when or where the images were taken; no captions or context for the photographs was provided with the document release. Neither the photographs nor the email messages suggest any wrongdoing. CNN has attempted to contact Mountbatten-Windsor for comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied all accusations against him and insisted that he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein was accused. In a now-infamous BBC interview in 2019, he said that he severed all ties with Epstein in 2010.

The Justice Department on Friday released its latest tranche of files related to the investigation into Epstein, six weeks after its Congressional deadline to do so.

The new photographs and email exchanges have cast additional scrutiny on Mountbatten-Windsor over Epstein links, which eventually led King Charles to strip his brother of his “prince” title and evict him from his Windsor mansion in an extraordinary move last year.

Commenting on the latest revelations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Mountbatten-Windsor to testify before the US Congress about his links to Epstein, adding that former prince would be failing the pedophile’s victims if he con­tinues to refuse to do so.

The remarks point to a significant escalation in political pressure on the disgraced royal. Starmer had previously said while traveling to the Group of 20 summit in November that he would not be drawn on whether Mountbatten-Windsor should comply with Congress’ request.

That shift in stance became clear as he touched down in Japan, the final stop on his East Asia trip, on Saturday. “Firstly, I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein’s in mind. Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority,” Starmer told reporters.

“Whether there should be an apology, that’s a matter for Andrew. But, yes, in terms of testifying, I’ve always said anybody who’s got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they’re asked to do that because you can’t be victim-centered if you’re not prepared to do that,” he added.

Buckingham Palace did not offer a fresh statement when approached by CNN on Saturday. Instead, it pointed to its October 2025 statement outlining King Charles’ decision to remove Mountbatten-Windsor’s style, titles and honors.

Last month, the DOJ released another cache of Epstein files, which underlined Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with not only Epstein but Epstein’s then-girlfriend, disgraced former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

In one email, a person identified as only “A” wrote from the British royal family’s Scottish residence in 2001, asking whether Maxwell had “found me some new inappropriate friends.” A separate set of emails appears to show Maxwell helping plan a trip to Peru for “A” that involves “girls.”

CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Max Foster and Jonny Hallam contributed reporting.