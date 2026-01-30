On highways, parking lots & social media, you’ve seen this crazy truck – but is it street legal?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Up and down I-25 on the Front Range, you've probably seen this truck. On the back, a massive satellite-looking metal structure, kind of looking like a tipped-over Christmas tree or bugal snack. Then on the back, a banner with 'ICE' crossed out.
But is this vehicle even legal?
KRDO13 is speaking with local law enforcement to learn if this massive vehicle can be on the streets.