Trump says he’s decertifying Canada-made aircraft and threatens 50% tariffs

New York (CNN) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is decertifying all aircraft made in Canada and threatened a 50% tariff on those planes until American-made Gulfstreams are certified in that country.

Trump specifically said he was decertifying the Global Express, a business jet from Quebec-based Bombardier, along with “all aircraft made in Canada.”

“Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America.”

The threat is the latest episode in a prolonged spat between the US and its next-door neighbor since Trump took office last year.

Just hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects Trump to “respect Canadian sovereignty” after reports that Alberta separatists met with US officials. And a few days earlier, Trump threatened a 100% tariff on America’s second-biggest trading partner if it struck a trade deal with China.

It is unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to decertify aircraft; the White House has not released an executive order on any Canadian aircraft tariffs. Trump did not specify any mechanisms to decertify the planes in his post.

No president has ever decertified jets directly. The decision has always been left up to aviation safety experts at the Federal Aviation Administration, said Richard Aboulafia, managing director of industry consulting firm AeroDynamic Advisory.

“Using aircraft safety as a tool in a trade war is just an incredibly bad idea,” he said.

If Trump does ground all Canadian-made jets, it would be a blow to US airlines and passengers. In addition to business jets, Bombardier makes the CRJ regional jets used on feeder flights, which typically take passengers from smaller airports to larger airports. United, Delta and American airlines all employ regional airlines that use CRJ on their feeder flights.

Bombardier also makes smaller commercial jets, the A220. But some of those A220 jets are made in the United States and some are made in Canada.

So far none of the regional airlines that provide those feeder flights have reported having planes grounded, Faye Malarkey Black, CEO of the Regional Airline Association, told CNN Thursday evening.

There are 648 passenger CRJ jets that were made in Canada that are in use by US airlines, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Those planes are scheduled to make more than 2,600 flights daily, with a total of 175,000 available passengers seats every day.

Grounding those planes would not only cause widespread disruptions to the US airline schedule, it could leave many smaller airports in rural areas without air service. Regional airlines are the only source of flights for 64% of US airports, according to the Regional Airline Association’s data.

“I think this is aimed at business (jets),” one industry source, who asked not to be identified, told CNN Thursday evening. “I’m well aware of what the (social media) post said, that it was all aircraft. But I would be really shocked if the intent was to ground the fleet that serves so many of the president’s supporters.”

Taking those CRJ jets out of the US air travel system would cause widespread chaos, Aboulafia said.

“It would be a transportation disaster,” he told CNN. “If it’s only the Global Express, it’s not that big of a problem. But if it’s all Canadian-made jets … the (US air travel) system would be seriously impacted.”

It’s also not clear from the Truth Social post if “all aircraft” refers to just planes or also helicopters. Canada is a major supplier of civilian helicopters, including medical evacuation helicopters used to move critically ill and injured patients.

CNN has reached out to the FAA for comment.

