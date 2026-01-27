Virginia Democrats’ redistricting push is dealt a setback by state court

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — A state court on Tuesday blocked Virginia Democrats’ redistricting effort, delivering a setback to the party’s plans to redraw congressional lines ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Tazewell County Circuit Judge Jack Hurley Jr. ruled that Democrats in the General Assembly failed to follow the correct procedures when they launched a last-minute effort to change the state’s constitution and pave the way for a mid-decade redraw.

Democratic legislative leaders said they intended to immediately appeal the ruling. If the ruling is upheld, however, it delivers a major blow to the party’s hopes of picking up as many as four additional seats in November’s midterms.

The elections will determine which party controls the US House during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s time in office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

