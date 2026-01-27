“House of GOCA” wearable art fashion show returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second year, the Ent Center for the Arts is rolling out the red carpet for its "House of GOCA: Stardust" show inspired by its featured art exhibit.

A new tradition started in 2025, The Ent Center recruits designers from across the region to put on a fashion show inspired by the works of its current featured gallarist. This year, it features the work of Transcendentalist artist and Palmer High School graduate Nina Elder. The theme for both Elder and the designers is "Stardust."

The center debuted the event last year based on the work of locally-based world-renowned artist Patrick Shearn, who later created the extremely popular installation above Gazebo Lake in Green Mountain Falls this past summer.

The show is on Friday, February 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

