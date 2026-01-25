Tracking the potentially historic US winter storm in maps and charts

By Matt Stiles, Curt Merrill, Sam Hart, Tal Yellin, Chris Dolce, CNN

(CNN) — A major winter storm is spreading heavy snow and damaging ice across a large portion of the United States.

Extremely cold temperatures will only worsen the storm and increase its danger.

The storm’s reach extends across hundreds of miles, bringing multiple weather hazards to different regions before it wraps up on Monday.

CNN is tracking the storm’s potential impact — from bitter cold to heavy snow to freezing rain — in maps and charts that will update as the system unfolds.

Rapid temperature changes

Extreme and sometimes record-breaking temperatures have spread across the country, causing rapid changes. The cold will linger over the next couple of days. This map shows the forecast.

Some cities are feeling the effects more than others. Search this table to find out what’s expected in a city near you:

Major snowfall

Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches have already been reported from the Plains through the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with some totals topping a foot.

Another several inches of snow is expected in the Northeast and its large cities through Monday, with snow occasionally falling at rates of an inch or more per hour.

This map shows the expected accumulation over the next three days:

Potentially dangerous ice

The cold accompanying the storm is intensifying its effects, speeding up snow and ice buildup on roads, complicating cleanup efforts and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

In places with significant snow and ice accumulation, travel problems and power outages could extend into the week.

This map shows the potential for widespread ice accumulation over the next three days:

Power outages

As the storm progresses, CNN is also tracking the extent of electricity disruptions:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.