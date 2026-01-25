Private jet carrying 8 people crashes at Bangor, Maine, airport, source says

By Pete Muntean, Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A private jet carrying eight people crashed on takeoff from Bangor, Maine, Sunday evening, a source briefed on the incident told CNN based on preliminary information.

The extent of their injuries is not known, the source said.

The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.

The airport told CNN in a statement emergency crews responded to an incident around 7:45 p.m. ET. The airport is closed.

The crash comes amid a massive snowstorm making its way through the Northeast. Temperatures are well below freezing in Maine, with light snow causing very low visibility.

The plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston, according to federal records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

