Private jet carrying 8 people crashes at Bangor, Maine, airport, source says
By Pete Muntean, Zoe Sottile, CNN
(CNN) — A private jet carrying eight people crashed on takeoff from Bangor, Maine, Sunday evening, a source briefed on the incident told CNN based on preliminary information.
The extent of their injuries is not known, the source said.
The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.
The airport told CNN in a statement emergency crews responded to an incident around 7:45 p.m. ET. The airport is closed.
The crash comes amid a massive snowstorm making its way through the Northeast. Temperatures are well below freezing in Maine, with light snow causing very low visibility.
The plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston, according to federal records.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
