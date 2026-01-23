Pueblo police seek information on possible hit-and-run involving pedestrian

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a vehicle that allegedly hit a pedestrian in a crash on Jan. 23 at around 12:30 a.m near the 3300 Block of Lake Avenue.

Police say when officers responded to the accident, they found a female victim who had been hit on the Frontage Road of I-25 and was lying in a ditch. Police say they are now seeking information on a black 2007-2008 Infiniti (G35) or (G37) that sustained damage.

The female was taken to a local hospital due to her injuries, but was later airlifted to a different hospital for further treatment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Timme at 719-553-2453. To remain anonymous, please reach out to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submit your tip online.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.