Missing 11-year-old child last seen in the Fountain area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is currently searching for an 11-year-old child who was last seen leaving a friend's home in the Fountain area late afternoon.

EPSO says Khalil was wearing a black/white/gray "Reebok" hoodie and beige cargo pants and was last seen near 624 Squire St.

According to EPSO, he is 5’ tall, 90lbs, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement asks if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, to call the non-emergency line at 719-390-5555.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.